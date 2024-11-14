– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed working with Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Austin Theory on Jelly Roll: “Everything [Jelly] did was awesome. I told him too, ‘Man, grab me and just look around.’ He even said that too, he’s like ‘No, I understand.’ Obviously, you can understand it, but there’s still a difference with how you do certain things and timing and stuff like that. I told him out there ‘There’s going to be that gear change where you’re going to feel like whoa, the people are watching. I got to go a little faster.’ I was like ‘Man, when you grab me, the whole world stops. Just look around and when you look at me in the eyes, I’m going to be like let’s ride and we’re going to the sky. I will do everything, just hold on.'”

On encouraging the chokeslam spot to Triple H: “In my mind, I was like ‘Well, Jelly Roll is huge with his albums and his music and just as a person, a star. What is the move?’ Well, there was ideas of the chokeslam and I was like ‘Well that’s it. It’s the chokeslam.'”