Austin Theory Still Enjoys Being Just ‘Theory,’ Explains Why

Austin Theory has his first name back, but he still enjoys just being ‘Theory” and recently explained why. Theory began to be referred as Austin Theory again last month, but spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and explained by he likes just having the one name for his ring name. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the return of his first name: “There’s a bunch of things being said, but to me, I actually like Theory. I really do like it.”

On his initial reaction to becoming ‘Theory’: “It’s one of those things at first where you’re like, ‘Ah!,’ you know. But for me, Austin is my real first name. And Austin Theory’s what I’ve always said in promos. Even sometimes too, I’ll do podcasts and catch myself saying Austin Theory. But for me, I really feel like if somebody was to look up WWE and look up Austin — we all know that Stone Cold is probably going to pop up first. I’d rather you put ‘Theory WWE’ [in Google], there’s only one. So, for me, I personally really enjoy being Theory.”

