Various News: Austin Theory EVOLVE Title Defense, Impact Cold Open, Triple H

August 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Triple H NXT UK TakeOver

– Triple H is excited for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

– Austin Theory will defend the EVOLVE World Title against Josh Briggs on September 21 at EVOLVE 136.

– Cold open for tonight’s Impact.

