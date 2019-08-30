wrestling / News
Various News: Austin Theory EVOLVE Title Defense, Impact Cold Open, Triple H
– Triple H is excited for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.
3 incredible title matches to determine who will lead @NXTUK as champions…
A last man standing match to settle a score…
And a chance to stake a claim or a shot at redemption after following the first #NXTUKTakeOver.
We’re ready, Cardiff. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/YvGKhz9g4Y
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 30, 2019
…5 matches from some of the best @NXTUK has to offer, but #NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff is more than just these matches. It’s about all the incredible talent who make up this brand. Tomorrow night LIVE on the @WWENetwork … we take over!!!
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 30, 2019
– Austin Theory will defend the EVOLVE World Title against Josh Briggs on September 21 at EVOLVE 136.
– Cold open for tonight’s Impact.
