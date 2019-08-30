– Triple H is excited for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

3 incredible title matches to determine who will lead @NXTUK as champions…

A last man standing match to settle a score…

And a chance to stake a claim or a shot at redemption after following the first #NXTUKTakeOver. We’re ready, Cardiff. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/YvGKhz9g4Y — Triple H (@TripleH) August 30, 2019

…5 matches from some of the best @NXTUK has to offer, but #NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff is more than just these matches. It’s about all the incredible talent who make up this brand. Tomorrow night LIVE on the @WWENetwork … we take over!!! — Triple H (@TripleH) August 30, 2019

– Austin Theory will defend the EVOLVE World Title against Josh Briggs on September 21 at EVOLVE 136.

– Cold open for tonight’s Impact.