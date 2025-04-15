Austin Theory On His Favorite Matches Of Career So Far, John Cena’s Heel Turn

Austin Theory recently reflected on his favorite matches of his career and feeling justified these days in low blowing John Cena. Theory and Grayson Waller spoke with Gaming Bible for a new interview promoting WWE 2K25, and you can see some of Theory’s responses below:

On his favorite matches in his career to date: “I’d have to pick two of my favourite matches in my career so far, that being AJ Styles who I faced during my time in NXT, that was an epic moment for me. Then it would be my match against Edge on Smackdown at Madison Square Garden.”

On his journey across brands in WWE: “For me, it was an interesting experience because I was on NXT and then I went to Raw but this was during the COVID-19 pandemic and both shows were without fans. Then I went back to NXT and then back to Raw, again. It was a big change because you go from working in the performance centre and working NXT television. Now, I’m not just based in Florida, where the performance centre and NXT arena are. I’m travelling around the world and doing more events such as meet and greets. It has more of a superstar feel on the main roster.”

On his singles title dreams: “I’d love to win the World Tag Team Championships over on Raw with Grayson but man, the WWE Undisputed Championship has always been where it’s at. I’ve been dreaming of that moment since I was a kid. Cody Rhodes has the championship right now, but after WrestleMania 41, it could be John Cena.”

On John Cena’s heel turn: “Recently, I was reflecting on how I won that WrestleMania match when I hit Cena in the balls and I thought to myself, ‘Was that a cheap way to go? But now, given how Cena has been acting, I was happy with what I did. He deserved it.”