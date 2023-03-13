wrestling / News

Austin Theory Says Finn Balor Helped Him Get Up To Speed on WWE Main Roster

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Austin Theory Image Credit: WWE

Austin Theory is a big part of the WWE main roster, and he credits Finn Balor with helpiing him learn the intricacies of working there. Theory was a guest on Inside the Ropes and discussed how working with Balor helped him get up to speed.

“Finn is actually somebody [who] when I first started doing live events on the main roster, I worked with him a lot,” the US Champion said (per Wrestling Inc). “And [he’s] somebody that kind of helped me with the blueprint and showed me the ropes and stuff like that. So that’s definitely somebody that’s up there for me in help.”

