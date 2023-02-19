Austin Theory Issues US Open Challenge for WWE RAW, Edge Accepts

During today’s post-show press conference for WWE Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory issued a US open challenge or Monday’s RAW. After Theory was done, Edge came out and said he would accept it. At this time, Theory vs. Edge is the only match set for RAW.

Edge said: “Before we go, I saw the kid out here with the shades because I guess it’s really bright. Man…an open challenge? We’re in Ottawa Monday. I haven’t wrestled there in probably 17, 18 years. I haven’t had gold in a while. I mean I retired as World Heavyweight Champion. He was a Cena fan so he’s clearly stupid. Mind you, that being said, I respect Cena because he has work ethic, which is something that I don’t know Austin Theory has. Maybe we prove that Monday when I accept his US open challenge.”