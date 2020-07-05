Austin Theory on Learning About His WrestleMania 36 Match

– WWE Raw Superstar Austin Theory recently appeared on the SwerveCity Podcast and discussed how he ended up getting the call to work a match at WrestleMania 36. For Night 2, he teamed with Angel Garza in a losing effort against The Street Profits for the Raw tag team titles. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show.

Austin Theory on getting his WrestleMania 36: “That whole day? Actually, I remember I was doing a leg workout on like a football field. But yeah, they called me and were like, ‘Hey, we want you to come film Main Event.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ So, I get there, and the Main Event, the actual match gets cut. They’re like, ‘Just come back tomorrow and film it.’ I’m like, ‘OK,’ so show up the next day. Film Main Event. I’m like, ‘Do you guys need me for anything else?’ ‘Nope.’ So, I go home, get a call, ‘Hey, you need to come do Raw.’ I’m like, ‘Whoa. OK.’ We do some Raw, and right after that, they’re like, ‘Hey. You’re on WrestleMania now.’ I’m just like, ‘Alright.'”

Theory on not having time to get nervous about it: “Yeah, it’s so funny because when we did have that show on the independents with [EVOLVE], and Paul Heyman showed up, he told me before he left, he said, ‘I’ll be seeing you soon.’ I didn’t know that would be WrestleMania 36. Yeah, but people ask, ‘How did you feel? Were you nervous?’ Honestly man, I feel like you get nervous when you have time [to get nervous] — But yeah man, people were asking me, ‘Are you like nervous for this?’ But it happened so quick, I didn’t really have time to get all like worried and, ‘Oh man, what if this goes wrong? What about this?’ There was just no time to think. It was just like, ‘Yo, just go do what you know.'”

