Austin Theory On Learning From Vince McMahon, Evolving Since WrestleMania 36

Austin Theory recently discussed how much he’s learned from Vince McMahon, his evolution as a talent since his WrestleMania 36 appearance and more. Theory spoke with Solo Wrestling for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his familiarity with McAfee: “I’ve seen absolutely nothing with Pat McAfee. I refuse to see anything with his ugly face on it. But I’m sure at WrestleMania you’ll get to see what really goes on with Pat in the ring.”

On his evolution since his WrestleMania debut two years ago: “I like to say that I’m a constantly evolving person and I’ve always been on the lookout for improvement. I like to say that my name is Austin Theory because my personal theory is one of change, and theories always get better over time. So I’m sure they’ll be able to see something much better.”

On learning from Vince McMahon: “I always learn something new when I’m around Vince. I usually get a lot of advice from him, and it’s been a crazy process to be able to work with him on every show. I think the thing that has stayed with me the most, and this is something I’ve said in the past, is his aggressive respect towards anyone he approaches. Especially when someone comes up with ideas or shows passion towards something.”