Austin Theory Makes NXT Debut On Tonight’s Episode (Pics, Video)
– Austin Theory made his NXT TV debut on tonight’s episode of the show. Theory, the former EVOLVE Champion, answered Roderick Strong’s open challenge for the NXT North American title. Despite putting up a strong effort, Theory tapped out to Strong who retained the title.
Theory signed with WWE back in August. Our live coverage of the show is here.
#Christmas = UNDISPUTED.
Boom. #WWENXT @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/uTuGH0POhD
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2019
Today MUST be #Christmas because Santa Claus gave us the BIGGEST gift of all…
The #WWENXT debut of @austintheory1!!! 🎁☝️ pic.twitter.com/Qxfx8hMUWK
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2019
The man is JUST physical perfection. 😍#WWENXT @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/lerqyLifNd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2019
In case you didn't know, @austintheory1 is only 22 years old.
What have you done with your life? #WWENXT @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/o4sp1pgJ3Z
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2019
.@roderickstrong vs. @austintheory1 for the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle!
Our #Christmas wish was answered. 🎄🙏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AKrIiIdjPq
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2019
The #MessiahOfTheBackbreaker is at it again. #WWENXT @roderickstrong @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/HLwSS1sXoD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2019
Dear Santa Claus,
Thank you for gifting us with @roderickstrong vs. @austintheory1 on #WWENXT. We are very grateful and entertained.
With love and 🍪🥛,
WWE pic.twitter.com/Pr0JqrX3b3
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2019
SEASONS BEATINGS EVERYONE!
The prophecy lives on in 2019! #WWENXT #AndStill @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/CTD3EDC1Gj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2019
Whoever wants next will have to wait till 2020. #WWENXT @roderickstrong @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/ejRxMlEtiA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 26, 2019
