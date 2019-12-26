Austin Theory Makes NXT Debut On Tonight’s Episode (Pics, Video)

– Austin Theory made his NXT TV debut on tonight’s episode of the show. Theory, the former EVOLVE Champion, answered Roderick Strong’s open challenge for the NXT North American title. Despite putting up a strong effort, Theory tapped out to Strong who retained the title.

Theory signed with WWE back in August. Our live coverage of the show is here.

Today MUST be #Christmas because Santa Claus gave us the BIGGEST gift of all… The #WWENXT debut of @austintheory1!!! 🎁☝️ pic.twitter.com/Qxfx8hMUWK — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2019

In case you didn't know, @austintheory1 is only 22 years old. What have you done with your life? #WWENXT @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/o4sp1pgJ3Z — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 26, 2019