Austin Theory Makes NXT Debut On Tonight’s Episode (Pics, Video)

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory NXT

– Austin Theory made his NXT TV debut on tonight’s episode of the show. Theory, the former EVOLVE Champion, answered Roderick Strong’s open challenge for the NXT North American title. Despite putting up a strong effort, Theory tapped out to Strong who retained the title.

Theory signed with WWE back in August. Our live coverage of the show is here.

