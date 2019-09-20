wrestling / News

Austin Theory Makes NXT Live Debut (Pics, Video)

September 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory

– EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory made his NXT live debut on Thursday night in Daytona, Florida. Theory took on Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match at the event. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Theory was announced as one of the new WWE Performance Center recruits in mid-August. He is set to defend the EVOLVE Championship against Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 136 this weekend.

