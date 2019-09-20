wrestling / News
Austin Theory Makes NXT Live Debut (Pics, Video)
– EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory made his NXT live debut on Thursday night in Daytona, Florida. Theory took on Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match at the event. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Theory was announced as one of the new WWE Performance Center recruits in mid-August. He is set to defend the EVOLVE Championship against Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 136 this weekend.
Excellent drop kick from @austintheory1 but he’s gonna need a lot more forward momentum to take down @bronsonreedwwe #nxtdaytona pic.twitter.com/fVTCYxfWvo
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) September 20, 2019
@austintheory1 debuts at #nxtdaytona against @bronsonreedwwe pic.twitter.com/kn3Wy5hyPe
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) September 20, 2019
NXTHEORY HAS ARRIVED ⭐️ #allday #therealsuperstar pic.twitter.com/kMz5pDQiem
— Austin Theory (@austintheory1) September 20, 2019
@austintheory1 here at #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/7QozBSPaQg
— AJ (@aj_autograph) September 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Clarifies Rumors About Allegedly Telling Talent They Have To Sign With AAA To Join AEW
- Eric Bischoff on nWo Sting’s Influence on Crow Sting Storyline, How Pre-Planned Crow Sting Was
- Booker T Is Considering Pushing to Manage Street Profits, Talks Advice For Them
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shane Douglas’ Issues With the Kliq, His Dean Douglas Character Not Working