Austin Theory In ‘Medical Protocol’ Following Accident on WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes had their match stopped on Friday’s WWE Smackdown after an accident in the ring. An attempt at a Spanish fly caused an awkward landing, with Theory appearing to fall on his head. WWE later said that both performers “will be okay.”

Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Theory was in medical protocol, indicating he got the worst of the spot. Medical protocol is typically what happens when a concussion or other serious injury is feared. It means the wrestler will be protected and won’t take bumps until they can be cleared to return.