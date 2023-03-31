Austin Theory Recalls How His Money In The Bank Win Ended Up “Making Everything Different”

In a recent interview with Fightful, Austin Theory shared his memories from his run as the briefcase holder for Money In The Bank and how his career arc was irrevocably altered by the events that followed. Theory also indicated he’d like another shot at winning the event, possibly even this year. You can find a few highlights from Theory below and watch the complete Fightful interview.

On the impact of his MITB win and the failed cash-in attempt after: “Now where I’m at — and it’s funny, I say now — but I don’t know if I’d change anything about what happened with it just because it was the changing of the guard. It was literally making everything different, and once that briefcase was off of me, it was almost like I was able to set everything around. But would we have been able to get that same impact if I didn’t have that Money in the Bank story? So I think it’s all important and I think, to me, it always works out the best way it should. I think that’s what happened with it.”

On his goal to get another such win in hand: “But going to where we are now, obviously, there’s going to be another Money in the Bank ladder match for the men and women. For me, I would say having that Money in the Bank contract again. It is my second time. Last year, look at the Elimination Chamber. It was my first time in the Elimination Chamber, I was one of the last guys in there before Brock defeated me. But here we are in the Elimination Chamber, I’m the champ, and I’m walking out the champ. So by the time Austin Theory’s done something a second time, he’s pretty well got it down.”