Austin Theory On Changing Up His Character, US Title Win At Survivor Series

Austin Theory is your new WWE United States Champion, and he talked about his new facet to his character more following his title win at Survivor Series. Theory, who defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Saturday’s PPV to win the title, sp[oke with BT Sport after his win and you can see some highlights below:

On his title win: “It was a lot of emotions, I’d say. Being out there, you know, all the fans of Boston, Massachusetts going crazy. And being in the ring with Seth Freaking Rollins, being in there with Bobby Lashley, two names that are so well-known in the WWE. And me, you know, on the come up of going to be one of those top guys — this right here just puts that next stamp on that for me, and moves me up that ladder. So it’s — man, it just kind of blows my mind that I’m a two-time United States Champion. That’s awesome.”

On his character switch as of late: “Yeah, I’d say it’s as wild as it has been for everybody else. You know, y ou go from being so used to something to a quick switch, and pretty much that quick switch changes everything. But for a good way, I feel like because for me, it was a chance for Austin Theory to evolve and go to that next level. And you know, I can’t take selfies forever and be a goofball. So it’s like finding that next chapter and what’s gonna get me to become a world champion, and I think we’re on the right track.”

On his failed Money in the Bank cash-in: “Well I’d have to say, growing up watching the Money in the Bank matches were exciting and watching the cash-ins were exciting. But I’d have to say, I’d never thought I’d have the failed cash in. But I guess I would be one of those guys. But I would say for me, that whole process of you know, that day of losing the Money in the Bank contract and kinda, ‘Where do I go now?’ You know, ‘I have nothing, I’m literally hit rock bottom. So what now?’ And kind of just to have this revamp of a personality, and bring out this different type of energy that people aren’t used to from Austin Theory — it kind of just shifts everything. And for me, it’s great. Looking at it long term, it can only evolve and get better from here.”

