Austin Theory On His Chances Of Facing John Cena at Wrestlemania

In an interview with WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Austin Theory spoke about the possibility of facing John Cena in a match at this year’s Wrestlemania. Theory has expressed interest in facing Cena in the past, and the two will both be on tonight’s WWE RAW.

He said: “Do I want a match with John Cena? Hell yeah, hell yeah. Is he gonna do it? Who knows? I know his schedule, I know he’s busy, but also something I’ve been thinking about too is what if Austin Theory faces somebody at WrestleMania that has never been in the WWE? I can just leave it at that. I can just leave it at that. Who’s to know what happens on Monday, you know? I respect John Cena a lot. I grew up my whole life watching him, he inspired me to get to where I am now and you know what I mean? He’s coming back. I don’t know, we’ll have to see.“