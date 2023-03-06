wrestling / News
Austin Theory On His Chances Of Facing John Cena at Wrestlemania
In an interview with WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Austin Theory spoke about the possibility of facing John Cena in a match at this year’s Wrestlemania. Theory has expressed interest in facing Cena in the past, and the two will both be on tonight’s WWE RAW.
He said: “Do I want a match with John Cena? Hell yeah, hell yeah. Is he gonna do it? Who knows? I know his schedule, I know he’s busy, but also something I’ve been thinking about too is what if Austin Theory faces somebody at WrestleMania that has never been in the WWE? I can just leave it at that. I can just leave it at that. Who’s to know what happens on Monday, you know? I respect John Cena a lot. I grew up my whole life watching him, he inspired me to get to where I am now and you know what I mean? He’s coming back. I don’t know, we’ll have to see.“