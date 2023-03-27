Austin Theory On How Working With The Way in NXT Benefitted Him

In an interview with Fightful, Austin Theory spoke about his time in The Way in NXT, and how it ended up benefitting his career.

He said: “I would say, when you get to the WWE, you’re trying to figure everything out, trying to figure out how everything works and what you need to do right. It keeps you on edge a little bit. But when I met Johnny and Candice and got to work with them in The Way, it almost let me relax a little bit and find that personality that I have and not just go through the motions or trying to figure out all this stuff. ‘Hey, just relax. Let’s do this.’ We just had fun. Honestly, when we were filming stuff or giving advice on, ‘Hey, can we say this instead? Because it might work better.’ It just naturally all flowed. It was bringing that personality and turning it up a lot.”