Austin Theory On Randy Orton Saying NXT Talent Don’t Know What They’re Doing

Austin Theory discussed Randy Orton’s recent comments about NXT talent not being properly trained in a new interview. Orton said during his conversation with Pat McAfee last week that protecting your opponent is “not taught necessarily in NXT. I know that because I’ve been in the ring with guys that came from NXT and they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing.”

Theory was asked about those comments while speaking with Wrestling Inc during WrestleMania 38 week, and you can see some highlights below:

On his time in EVOLVE preparing him for NXT: “You know what? It’s always a different process wherever you go. But it’s definitely a different learning route as well. Evolve had its reasons to get me prepared for NXT, NXT had its reasons to get me prepared for Raw. But honestly, I think each company, each category has its own way of doing things, and I think you just have to jump in and see if you sink or swim.”

On Randy Orton saying that some NXT talent hasn’t been trained properly: “So, Randy Orton is somebody that has a huge legacy here, he’s well respected. He knows what he’s doing, he knows what he’s talking about. I don’t personally think that’s directed to everyone. There’s reasons for him saying that, and he has a right to his word. I personally have a great relationship with Randy.

“He is somebody that, if you want advice, or you want him to watch something, he will take a look at it, he will give you good advice, he won’t sugarcoat it. To me, it’s one of those things that you hear about, but you’ve got to know where it’s coming from.”