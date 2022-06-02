Austin Theory on Trying to Model Himself After John Cena

– During a recent interview with The New York Post, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory spoke about learning from WWE Legend John Cena. Theory credited Cena as a major influence on his career and someone he tries to himself after. Below are some highlights.

Austin Theory on Cena’s influence on him: “Someone who’s a very heavy influence on me, and a lot of people know this, is John Cena. I think when it comes to sports entertainment, WWE specifically, I believe that’s somebody that’s untouched. That’s somebody who has a hell of a record to try to stand toward or shoes to fill, so that’s definitely a huge motivation for me and somebody who I do get to speak with from time to time. I think that’s somebody I try to model myself after.”

Austin Theory on what he’s learned from John Cena’s character: “Honestly man, not even advice he’s given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole “Never give up” [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point … That’s something that’s been an inspiration to me and that’s definitely somebody that’s a big influence on me and helps me guide my way.”

On the pressure of being put in segments with Vince McMahon calling him a future world champion: “The goal for me is to definitely be a great, for sure. But I think where I have a difference with the pressure that I should feel, there’s definitely pressure there, but I think it’s all about how you handle that pressure. I think for me, each moment, each day enjoying it and taking it in and getting the best out of what I can possibly do with what I’m given. That’s how I can enjoy this and really get to where I want to get and not think so much on the pressure of things.”

Austin Theory is scheduled to defend his US title this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. The event will be held on June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.