Austin Theory Discusses Working With Brock Lesnar, Brief Main Roster Run With Seth Rollins

Austin Theory has been able to work with some of WWE’s top stars, and he recently talked about working with Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. Theory spoke with TalkSPORT promoting WrestleMania and you can see some highlights below:

On working with Brock Lesnar: “I think he’s so great to work with. Just the presence he has, the energy and the connection he has with the audience, it just does great things for me anytime I’m out there with him. Especially Elimination Chamber, I couldn’t have asked for that to go any better. Well, maybe not getting thrown off the pod. But, other than that, it was a great experience. The MSG match, that was something I’m just going to remember forever. My first MSG event, the main event, WWE championship, Brock Lesnar – it’s crazy. When it comes to Brock Lesnar, he’s where he is at because of how good he is and I was very grateful for that opportunity.”

On being in the ring with Lesnar: “Lesnar is definitely the strongest person I’ve met in the ring. I’m a 225lb guy and I was flat on my stomach and next thing I know I’m just flying through the air. I’m like ‘did you want any help!?! Never mind!’ He’s very good at his job so he’ll let you know if he wants something to happen and if not just shut up and listen. He doesn’t sugarcoat it. You want to be good? Then be good. And I like that mindset, that’s how you get places.”

On his brief run with Seth Rollins and heading back to NXT: “I read a lot of people online say ‘Oh, you went back to NXT, you didn’t last on the main roster’ – I wouldn’t say I went back anywhere. I always think that I’m improving any everyone has a different journey with their career whether it’s WWE or anything. With me, I was basically filling a position because somebody was injured on RAW in a tag team, I came in for that position and they had an idea like ‘maybe we can do this’ so here I go now being taken out of one group and put into another.

On working with Rollins: “Very grateful to work with Seth Rollins and get that experience, but just kind of knowing this might be something that lasts and I’m going to do my best at it, or it’s just something temporary because of the situation we’re in and, there’s a lot of stuff and ideas going on because we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

“The good thing about it too was it wasn’t a big change for me. I was going to the Performance Center every day anyway and it was 15 minutes from my house, so it was just kind of the same thing. I never got the main roster feeling, if that makes sense. I never felt like I’d made it there yet. Being in The Way is when I really started to make my main roster jump. I’m glad I got that experience and got to develop that character and show what Austin Theory can do.”