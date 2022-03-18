Austin Theory Reveals What Stipulation He’d Want For Pat McAfee Match At WWE WrestleMania 38

In a recent interview on Planeta Wrestling, Austin Theory discussed what stipulation match he’d want at WrestleMania 38, John Cena inspiring him, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Austin Theory on what stipulation match he’d want against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38: “You know, if I could add a stipulation I definitely would. It’d be, probably a lot of weapons, so I would say No DQ.”

On John Cena inspiring him: “John Cena was somebody that inspired me to be in the WWE. So, I think that’s like a huge honor, but I wanna pave my own road, and Austin Theory be known for being the first Austin Theory.”

On his experiences wrestling in Mexico: “So I wrestled for a promotion in Tijuana, Mexico. I also wrestled once in New Mexico. But right before I was about to sign for WWE, was when I was really doing down in Mexico, performing for the audience down there, and it was always such a great time. I really loved the food as well as the culture.”