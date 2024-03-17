Austin Theory Praises The Usos How Much They’ve Helped Him

– During a recent interview with Arkansas’ Morning Show w/ Brandon & Kelly, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed how The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) have been two of his biggest supporters. He stated the following on The Usos (via Fightful):

“There are two specific guys. They’ve been there since the beginning, since I was having dark matches when they were deciding if I was ready to be on the main roster. Those two guys, it’s Jey and Jimmy Uso. The support from those two and the mindset, them two being there for over a decade, it’s such good advice and such a good place to be with them. Just how many things they can help me out with, how they see stuff, how much stuff they have seen. I’m just grateful for those two. They’ve helped me out a lot. Shoutout to the Usos.”