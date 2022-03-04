Austin Theory Recalls His Reaction To Taking F5 From Brock Lesnar Off WWE Elimination Chamber Pod

Austin Theory took an F5 from Brock Lesnar off one of the pods during the recent WWE title match at Elimination Chamber, and in an interview with WWE Deutschland, Theory recalled his reaction to the spot. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Austin Theory on making the decision to climb the Elimination Chamber pod: “There’s no better way than just watching it back and seeing my face, you know? At, at one point I had a plan and then after that, I was like, ‘I just gotta get out of here. Like I’m just, I just gotta get out’. And that was probably the worst decision I ever made. Pretty, pretty scary being in there. But, I’m glad I’m alive so that’s all that matters, right?”

On taking the F5 from Lesnar: “I don’t think the human body is supposed to spin like the top of a helicopter. Yeah, I don’t know, just like, this is, this doesn’t feel right, that’s all I know. Yeah, it was like, ‘here we are, okay’. Have you ever seen the, seen the funny videos where they’re like, ‘and at this moment, he realized he {looked down} up’. Yeah, exactly, that was me. That’s where time paused and I’m like, ‘this is it’.”