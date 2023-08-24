Austin Theory Responds To His Critics: ‘They Know How Great I Am’

In an interview with After the Bell (via Wrestling Inc), Austin Theory spoke about his various critics in wrestling, saying even his detractors know how great he is.

He said: “To me, it’s almost crazy being told that I don’t believe in myself. When clearly, let’s use John [Cena] for example, I seen John Cena, he was in the middle of the ring on ‘Raw,’ and look where I am? I got to ‘Monday Night Raw.’ I’m on ‘SmackDown’ now. How are you gonna tell me that I didn’t believe in myself? Who is 26 years old that’s done the things that I’ve done in the WWE? And people always have something to say. I mean, let’s take it back to the Money in the Bank contract. When I lost that, my career was over, and then look what I did. I had the greatest United States Championship run of all time. And if I decide to go and grab that title again, then I will, but maybe I’m focused on the ‘Head of the Table’? Maybe the workhorse Seth Rollins? That’s a funny one too, calling him the workhorse, but look at how many times I defended the United States Championship. Look up how many matches Austin Theory has had in 2023. I’m sure it’s more than Seth Rollins. But those are the things that people don’t wanna realize because they know how great I am.“