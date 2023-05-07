Austin Theory Retains US Title At WWE Backlash (Pics, Clips)

Austin Theory is still the United States champion, defeating both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at WWE Backlash. At point, Reed went for a moonsault from the top rope only for Theory to move out of the way. Lashley then speared Reed, but Theory threw Lashley out of the ring and pinned Reed for the win.

Theory is currently in his second reign as the US Champ. He has been champion for 161 days. He won it on November 26 of last year at Survivor Series.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Backlash here.