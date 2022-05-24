Austin Theory Reveals What He Would Want Out of a Custom US Title Belt

– During a recent interview with 95 KGGO, WWE US Champion Austin Theory discussed what he would want out of a custom United States Championship belt. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Austin Theory on if he has ideas for a custom US title belt: “You can’t give out all the clues or spoil all the surprises. I do like the United States Championship that I hold, maybe because I hold it. I got my awesome Theory plates on the side. I’ll be rocking this for a little bit, but who knows, I might change it pretty soon, maybe.”

What he would want to have on his custom title: “For me, I definitely would have something that is more flashy. I love the spinner titles, I think they are great. Maybe there is a way to incorporate a camera or something on there. Take a selfie with the title. Imagine, you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up and it’s taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?”