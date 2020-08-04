Austin Theory Rumored to be on Suspension From WWE

– If you’ve been curious on the whereabouts of Austin Theory, a new rumor might shed some light on this. According to a post on Twitter by The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Austin Theory is currently on an “unannounced suspension” from WWE.

The details and nature of any suspension for Theory from WWE are unknown. As Meltzer noted, WWE did not announce or confirm Theory’s suspension. Theory has not appeared on WWE television since mid-June.