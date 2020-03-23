Austin Theory Says EVOLVE Has Prepared Him For NXT

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Austin Theory spoke about his run in EVOLVE and spoke about how it prepared him for NXT. Here are highlights:

On how EVOLVE got him ready: “I would say that Evolve was very good at preparing me for this change. A lot of what’s looked at down at Evolve is basically development to get guys ready to come to NXT, so it wasn’t really a huge change. Obviously there’s a lot more with just the technical stuff and cameras and stuff like that. That’s a bigger thing here, but I think they just did a very good job at preparing me for NXT and being ready for what’s next.”

On getting help if he needs it backstage: “Everybody is very motivating here. And if you want advice, if you have a question, if you don’t know the answer to something, there’s always somebody that’ll give you that resource. Nobody ever holds back, and honestly, everybody here just wants to be better and improve. Even from the coaching standpoint and somebody like Triple H, they just want to make everybody better and have the best brand possible.”

On the Full Sail crowd: “They have just so much energy, and it’s kind of different, I feel like it’s like a family with them. Just the way, like any other sport, it just feels like the WWE fans are, it’s insane. It feels like there’s more than just them just being fans and us just being sports entertainers. It feels like there’s more, it feels like we’re closer. And if feels like they feel all the emotion. And they give us that energy, and we give them the same energy.”