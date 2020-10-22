Austin Theory Says He “Quits” After Loss on Tonight’s NXT

Austin Theory is done, saying that he “quit” after he lost to Bronson Reed on tonight’s NXT — twice. On tonight’s show, Theory faced Bronson Reed in a match that Reed came out victorious. Incensed, Theory said that he was the future of NXT and demanded a rematch which entirely consisted of Reed hitting a Samoan drop and picking up a win.

After the match, Theory headed to the back, got his things and exited the building, saying that he quit. You see some pics and a clip from the matches and segment below.

Theory returned to NXT in September but has not been particularly successful, losing most of his matches and three of them now to Reed.