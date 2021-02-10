Austin Theory Says Johnny Gargano Is Out of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Due to Kushida

Austin Theory alleges that Johnny Gargano will not be able to defend his North American Championship against Kushida at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, and that it’s Kushida’s fault. Theory posted a video, which the NXT Twitter account retweeted, in which he claimed that he had just left Gargano’s house and that Johnny’s out of Takeover.” He said that Gargano will not be at the event and that it’s because of Kushida, who he promised to make pay on NXT tomorrow night.

WWE has yet to confirm the news, and as of now it looks as if it could well be an angle. NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.