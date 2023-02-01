Austin Theory Says Money in the Bank Briefcase Was An Anchor For Him

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Austin Theory spoke about why the Money in the Bank briefcase was an anchor for him and the way fans perceived him. Theory won the briefcase last year and would eventually have an unsuccessful cash-in on then-United States champion Seth Rollins.

He said: “I think the briefcase is where it got a lot of controversy. Basically, it just kind of was getting to the point if you were looking at it from like a widescale of ‘where’s this going,’ you look at Roman Reigns, he’s pretty much immortal right now. So, I think, for me, in a sense of, I need to be way more built up to look even possible to beat Roman Reigns. The briefcase was just kind of an anchor on me.“