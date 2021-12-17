Austin Theory Says The Biggest Takeaway With Vince McMahon Is To Expect the Unexpected

In an interview with Metro, Austin Theory spoke about his run on the main roster so far and his interactions with chairman Vince McMahon. Here are highlights:

On his main roster run so far: “It’s definitely a huge experience, just because of the caliber and level that these guys are on. Look at Survivor Series for example, look at how many guys in that match have been the world champion, so that was a huge jump for me. Then already going after the WWE championship, everybody knows that’s a title that’s been around forever. It’s a lot to take in, like I said I’ve just got to slow myself down and just enjoy it all.”

On stealing the golden egg and interacting with Vince McMahon: “So I think those ideas came around because I stole a hundred million dollar egg. These lessons that Vince is teaching me, I don’t think he would have taught me in this way if I didn’t do what I did. I think everything happens for a reason. I’m not telling anyone to steal a hundred million dollar egg or even a million dollar egg, but somehow it worked out for me. I’m getting a lot of knowledge and the biggest takeaway from Mr. McMahon is to expect the unexpected.”

On who he wants to face at Wrestlemania: “Mr. McMahon [joking]. I’m going to go for the head of the table Roman Reigns. This is a guy who has been around for a long time, he’s seen different things, he’s literally at the top. So I think for me, that’s where I’m aiming myself and that’s where my sights are set.”