Austin Theory Says Vince McMahon Still Has Passion For What He Does

In an interview with TV Insider, Austin Theory spoke about working with Vince McMahon and commented on how he’s still passionate about his job all these years later. Here are highlights:

On what he’s learned from Vince McMahon: “I’m in a position that anyone who aspired to do anything in WWE would be so honored to have. I understand just how big a deal the position I am in is. Just how crazy it is for me as a lifelong fan who grew up watching Mr. McMahon and the crazy things he did. It’s cool to be put in a position to perform live television with him. The one thing I’ve learned from him is this respectful aggressiveness. Showing you have that respect, but if you have an idea and are passionate about something, you have to use that aggressiveness to go after it. There are little tips as we perform that I take away from for sure.”

On the biggest misconception about Vince: “For me, there has always been the stigma of Vince McMahon that he is not nice or one-way about stuff. That it’s his way or no way. From what I’ve seen and my experience, he is on another level. All the hats he wears. He is so invested in everybody and somehow makes everything work. I think that’s so crazy to see him doing it for that long and staying that sharp. If I have a question or see anybody have a question, and they want to talk to him, they always get an answer. They always get a conversation. I think that is so cool to really see the passion he still has for what he does. It hasn’t left him at all. For me personally, it is cool to know this man’s a billionaire and still working like he has a grand in his bank account.”

On how working with The Way helped him get to the main roster: “The whole character in The Way was my idea. I basically always playing this serious wrestler. I was not really being myself. No matter what you do, you should be able to still show who you are and give an authentic feel. I think that is what makes you connect to any character. I was just supposed to be this bodyguard behind Johnny Gargano. I asked Johnny Gargano himself while we filmed this Christmas special if we could try something. He was like, “Sure!” I just did my goofy comedy I like to do. Even in real life, I like to have a good time and make people laugh. Sure enough, it worked and they liked it. I think it gave me a huge opening.”