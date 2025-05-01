Austin Theory Shares Message About Chasing Your Dreams

– WWE Superstar Austin Theory shared a message on social media about chasing your dreams earlier this week. He wrote the following:

“If I had hesitated, none of this would’ve happened. So many young people look up to others on social media, but the truth is, I’m no different than you. I’ve got flaws, struggles, insecurities… just like everyone else. I don’t have superpowers. What I do have is belief in myself. I can see the vision even when no one else does, and that’s what’s brought me here. If your dream scares you, good. That means it’s worth chasing. Now go chase it ALL DAY!”

Theory last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown last month.