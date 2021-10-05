wrestling / News

Austin Theory Shares WWE Raw Selfies With Jeff Hardy

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Draft Austin Theory

– Newly drafted WWE Raw Superstar Austin Theory appeared on last night’s Raw, assaulting Jeff Hardy and taking a selfie photo with Hardy’s unconscious body. This was after Hardy has lost a match with Damian Priest for the US title. Theory later shared his selfie photos from Raw last night on Twitter.

Austin Theory noted in the caption, “First night on #WWERaw! I got a selfie with @JEFFHARDYBRAND !!!!” You can check out his tweet and a video of the segment below:

