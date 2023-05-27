Austin Theory Defeats Sheamus On WWE Smackdown With Pretty Deadly’s Help

Austin Theory remains the WWE United States Champion after Pretty Deadly helped him defeat Sheamus on Smackdown. Theory defeated Sheamus in a title match on Friday’s show after Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who were attacked by the Brawling Brutes on The Smackdown Lowdown last week, came out and took out Butch and Ridge Holland. The team distracted Sheamus which allowed Theory to get the roll-up win.

Theory’s US Title reign stands at 182 days, having defeated Seth Rollins for the title at Survivor Series WarGames.