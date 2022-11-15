Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.

The end of the show saw Rollins retain his United States Championship against Finn Balor, only to have Theory come out and ambush him. Theory hit the A-Town Downs onto the commentary table and then hit him in the face with the US Title.