Austin Theory Shares Star Wars Pic After Vince McMahon Mentorship On WWE Raw

Austin Theory seems to believe he’s Anakin to Vince McMahon’s Palpatine following his being mentored by the WWE Chairman on last night’s Raw. As noted last night, Theory was involved in segments with McMahon on Raw where he sat and watched Raw to learn how stars reacted to surprises, only to get a surprise himself when the box slapped him and said, “You have a lot to learn.”

Theory seemed to allude to the storyline on Twitter on Tuesday when he shared a still from Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, where Palpatine was serving as a mentor to Anakin and leading him to the Dark Side. The scene in question is the “Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise” scene where Palpatine tempts Anakin with a story about Force abilities not available to be learned from a Jedi.

There’s no word on if or how the storyline between McMahon and Theory may continue going forward.