Austin Theory Still Thinks He’ll Be The One To Dethrone Roman Reigns

In an interview with Ottawa Citynews, Austin Theory spoke about his momentum in WWE and how he thinks he will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:

On wanting to be a credible threat to Roman Reigns: “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. And having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and i think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”

On sharing a moment with John Cena: “That was a huge moment for me actually because that was the first time that I have done anything on screen with John and for it to be a promo was pretty special and not just a walk by, it was a confrontation and just getting to have that two minutes with him, it meant a lot to me.”

On Wrestlemania 38: “Having a great match with Pat McAfee and then after that, having Mr. McMahon and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin standing in the ring together, and then later, me getting stunned into the skies of Dallas, was pretty amazing. You are just flying through the skies man you are literally up in the air flying. It’s one of those things, you think about ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and me being one of those guys selling the stunner, I had to put my own stamp on it and being able to share the ring with ‘Stone Cold’ is definitely a memorable moment.”