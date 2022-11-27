– It was a tough mountain to climb, but WWE Superstar Austin Theory is now a two-time WWE United States Champion. Theory just barely, unwittingly managed to regain the United States Championship at tonight’s Survivor Series event.

It was a hard-fought match. The finish came when Seth Rollins was attempting a Falcon Arrow on Theory. However, Bobby Lashley was attempting a spear on Rollins at the same time. This enabled Theory to conveniently fall on top of Rollins, stealing the pinfall and the title.

Austin Theory now regains the title he lost to Lashley earlier in July at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Rollins later beat Lashley to win the title on the October 10 edition of Raw. He held the belt for only 48 days.

WWE Survivor Series 2022 is still ongoing now at the TD Garden in Boston.