Austin Theory Survives Triple Threat, Regains US Title at WWE Survivor Series
– It was a tough mountain to climb, but WWE Superstar Austin Theory is now a two-time WWE United States Champion. Theory just barely, unwittingly managed to regain the United States Championship at tonight’s Survivor Series event.
It was a hard-fought match. The finish came when Seth Rollins was attempting a Falcon Arrow on Theory. However, Bobby Lashley was attempting a spear on Rollins at the same time. This enabled Theory to conveniently fall on top of Rollins, stealing the pinfall and the title.
Austin Theory now regains the title he lost to Lashley earlier in July at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Rollins later beat Lashley to win the title on the October 10 edition of Raw. He held the belt for only 48 days.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 is still ongoing now at the TD Garden in Boston. Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here. You can also check out some clips and images from the US title match posted on social media below:
Double Hurtlock!@fightbobby #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/dnLFfW9LDL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 27, 2022
What a SUPER STOMP from @WWERollins!#SurvivorSeries#USTitle pic.twitter.com/s7TV5TSq8q
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022
THE NOW!@_Theory1 🏆#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/3WNWRJzLtc
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 27, 2022
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒@_Theory1 is the new WWE United States Champion! 🇺🇸 🏆#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/pKb84z8ybM
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 27, 2022
