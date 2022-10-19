Austin Theory Teases Cashing In Money in the Bank at Halloween Havoc On NXT

Austin Theory made a surprise appearance on this week’s WWE NXT and teased cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Halloween Havoc. The end of tonight’s show saw Kevin Owens host a special edition of the Kevin Owens Show with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh ahead of their NXT Championship match at Saturday’s PPV.

The segment ended with the three men getting into a fight, with Dragunov ultimately coming out on top. As he held up the title, Theory came out and raised his MITB briefcase in the air as you can see below.

Theory won the briefcase in July at the PPV of the same name and has teased cashing in on Roman Reigns in the past, but ultimately never has.