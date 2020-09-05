Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed Added to Tuesday’s NXT

WWE has annouonced that a match between Austin Theory and Bronson Reed has been added to Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The show will also feature a NXT title match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor to open the show, as well as a cage match featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Austin Theory interfered in Bronson Reed’s bout against Timothy Thatcher on NXT Super Tuesday, causing The Aus-zilla to demand a match versus Theory. Reed will get his wish this Tuesday on USA Network.

The animosity between Reed and Theory started on the Aug. 26 edition of NXT, when Theory mocked The Thicc Boi’s defeat at NXT TakeOver XXX, earning a slap for his efforts.

Theory got the better of Reed this past Tuesday when he attacked The Aus-zilla from behind, but will he come to regret the attack? Find out on NXT Super Tuesday II on USA Network at 8/7 C.