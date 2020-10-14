Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano Added to Tonight’s NXT

– A last-minute matchup has been added to tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Austin Theory revealed to WWE Network earlier today that he spoke to William Regal, and it will now be Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano on tonight’s NXT. You can reveal the video announcing the matchup below.

EXCLUSIVE: There's quite the score to settle TONIGHT on @WWENXT! "Since @JohnnyGargano wants to run his mouth, I went and talked to @RealKingRegal and it looks like we're gonna have ourselves a match tonight on #WWENXT!" – @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/9DxMvV0ctR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 14, 2020