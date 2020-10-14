wrestling / News

Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano Added to Tonight’s NXT

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A last-minute matchup has been added to tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Austin Theory revealed to WWE Network earlier today that he spoke to William Regal, and it will now be Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano on tonight’s NXT. You can reveal the video announcing the matchup below.

