Austin Theory On His WrestleMania Win Over John Cena: ‘It’s Pretty Surreal’

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and the US Champion recently reflected on the “surreal” match. Theory spoke with NBC Chicago for a new interview and talked about his win, first giving an in-character riff before getting more serious.

“John Cena’s dream came true getting to step in the ring with Austin Theory,” he said. “Sure, at eight years old, he was my motivation and inspiration to be a WWE superstar, but when I got here, I was like, ‘Man, I’m too good at this.’ I’m the greatest United States Champion.”

He went on to say, “To have that opportunity and moment, just pausing time, and being in the ring with John Cena, somebody that, I remember seeing a poster when I was leaving a wrestling show and it had John Cena on it, advertising Raw. I was like, ‘Man, who is that?’ I remember watching the next week and I wouldn’t stop watching every single Monday and it was John Cena that inspired me. That full circle moment at WrestleMania and beating him, it’s pretty surreal.”

Theory defend his United States Championship on WWE Smackdown against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.