Austin Theory Discusses WWE Moving Him Up From Main Event To WrestleMania 36 Over the Course of One Day, What Paul Heyman Told Him At EVOLVE 131

In an interview with the SwerveCity Podcast, Austin Theory discussed his sudden rise in WWE that resulted in him being on the WrestleMania 36 card, saying that he literally went from working Main Event to being told he was going to be on WrestleMania in the course of one day. He also discussed how Paul Heyman told him at EVOLVE 131 that he’d be “seeing him soon.” Highlights are below.

On when he found out he would be wrestling at WrestleMania 36: “I remember I was doing a leg workout on a football field, Austin Theory is always working out, but yeah, they called me and were like, ‘Hey, we want you to come film Main Event,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So I get there and the Main Event match, the actual match, gets cut. So now I’m just like, alright. They’re like, ‘Just come back tomorrow and film it.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ So show up the next day, film Main Event. I’m like, ‘Hey, you guys need me for anything else?’ They’re like, ‘Nope.’ So I go all the way home, get a call, ‘Hey, you need to come do RAW.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So we do some RAW and then right after that, they’re like, ‘Hey, you’re on WrestleMania now.’ I’m just like, ‘Alright.'”

On how Paul Heyman told him at an EVOLVE show that he’d see him soon: “It’s so funny because when we did have that show on the independents [EVOLVE 131], and Paul Heyman showed up, he told me before he left, ‘I’ll be seeing you very soon.’ I didn’t know that would be WrestleMania 36. People asked me, how did you feel, were you nervous? But honestly, I feel like you get nervous when you have time, but it happened so quick, I didn’t really have time to get all worried and, oh man, what if this goes wrong. There was just no time to think. It was like, just go do what you know.”

