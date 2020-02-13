Australian Wrestler Kellyanne Reportedly Heading to ROH

ROH has signed a new female talent in Kellyanne, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Australian star, who trained under Lance Storm and has worked for companies like SHIMMER, Melbourne City Wrestling, and Battle Championship Wrestling among others, is headed to the company soon.

There’s no word on when she will debut for ROH, but as the site points out there is a ROH Women’s World Championship tournament set to kick off in Philadelphia on April 24th.