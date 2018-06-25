Authors of Pain and Alicia Fox Return to WWE TV on Raw

– Alicia Fox and the Authors of Pain made their returns to WWE television on Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see video below of the Authors winning a squash match against Rich and Rex Gibson, as well as a picture of Fox’s return in a backstage segment with Bayley.

Fox was last seen on Raw in January before going on the shelf due to a tailbone injury that caused her to be pulled from the women’s Royal Rumble. The Authors of Pain were last seen having made their Raw debuts in April.