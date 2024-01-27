wrestling / News
Ava Appears On WWE SmackDown, Reveals NXT Will Participate In Royal Rumble
January 26, 2024
Ava made her first appearance on WWE Smackdown, with the NXT GM confirming that her brand will be part of the Royal Rumble. Ava, who was named the GM of NXT on that brand’s show this week, appeared in a segment on Friday’s episode and noted that NXT would be part of the Rumble matches.
No NXT stars have yet been announced for the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. The Royal Rumble airs Saturday live on Peacock and WWE Network.
