– As noted, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez made her official move to the WWE Raw roster this week. NXT General Manager Ava jokingly commented on Perez’s move via social media. Ava wrote, “good ridd- i mean luck!! I might miss you the tiniest bit 🤏🏽 🥲@roxanne_wwe”

