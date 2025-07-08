wrestling / News
Ava To Announce Evolution Battle Royal Competitors On WWE NXT
Ava will announce NXT’s competitors in the Evolution battle royal on this week’s WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that the NXT GM will announce the competitors from the brand for Sunday’s battle royal on Tuesday’s show.
The updated lineup for NXT, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. The Culling
* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project
* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The High Ryze
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights
If Heights wins, he can leave the NQCC
* Kale Dixon vs. TVA
* Ava announces WWE Evolution battle royal participants
