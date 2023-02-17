Ava Raine Loses Her Last Name On WWE’s Website

Ava Raine may be getting the Tomasso & Humberto treatment, as she is down to just one name on WWE’s website. As WrestlingNews.co first pointed out, Raine’s profile on WWE.com now just lists her as “Ava.”

Raine’s Twitter account still uses the @AvaRaineWWE handle, though the display name is “A V A.” WrestlingNews made note of thee fact that Vic Joseph only referred to her as “Ava” during her brief appearance on NXT this week, as you can see below.

Raine has not yet commented on the name change.