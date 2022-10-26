wrestling / News

Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ava Raine WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show.

The masked member began popping up in the crowd a few weeks ago on NXT. Raine has been with WWE since 2020.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ava Raine, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading